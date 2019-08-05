Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.58. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 16,399 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.99.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Uihlein acquired 4,680,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $20,032,993.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,128,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,932.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

