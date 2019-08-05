FUTURAX Hits Market Cap of $25,851.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 61.1% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $25,851.00 and approximately $32,841.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00386751 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00077820 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002677 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006768 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

