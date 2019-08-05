Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 2,052 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $52,598.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,146 shares in the company, valued at $740,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at $698,614.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,169 shares of company stock worth $1,729,427. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

