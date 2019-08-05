Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading Down 2.2%

Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.99 and last traded at C$3.13, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

The stock has a market cap of $89.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.30.

Frankly (CVE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 million during the quarter.

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

