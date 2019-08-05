Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Foundation Building Materials had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Foundation Building Materials updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

NYSE FBM traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. 147,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,219. The firm has a market cap of $728.25 million, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

FBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

