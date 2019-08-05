Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FWRD. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,187. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 39,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

