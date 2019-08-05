Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands’ second-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues improved 3% and 5.5%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Over the past six months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry on average. We believe that the company is poised to gain from its solid product portfolio, market partnerships and shareholder-friendly policies in the quarters ahead. In addition, the company is focused on strengthening its competency on the back of meaningful business acquisitions. For 2019, Fortune Brands expects revenues to increase 5.5-6.5% on a year-over-year-basis. However, an increase in cost of sales mainly due to tariffs can hurt its margins. Moreover, a highly leveraged balance sheet can inflate financial obligations and hurt profitability. Further, analysts have become increasingly bearish on the company over the past seven days.”

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. 1,231,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 929,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.