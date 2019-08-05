Fortuna (FOTA) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC, FCoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $3.74 million and $297,705.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

