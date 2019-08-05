Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J raised its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortive by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,119,000 after purchasing an additional 661,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,318,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,568,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,394,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $42,028.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,614.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $1,634,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,169 shares of company stock worth $1,729,427. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.97. 76,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.