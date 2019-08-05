Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.10, but opened at $86.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fortinet shares last traded at $80.12, with a volume of 1,427,726 shares trading hands.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.
In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,326.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $700,316.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,572 shares of company stock worth $4,416,585 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 19.07%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.
Read More: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.