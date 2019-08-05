Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.10, but opened at $86.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fortinet shares last traded at $80.12, with a volume of 1,427,726 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,326.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $700,316.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,572 shares of company stock worth $4,416,585 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 19.07%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

