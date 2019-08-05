Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Forterra and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 9,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $410.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,606.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 140,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,293,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

