Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $23.98. Fonar shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 4,346 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $159.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24.
Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.
Fonar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FONR)
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.
