Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $23.98. Fonar shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 4,346 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $159.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fonar by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fonar by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fonar in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fonar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fonar by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Fonar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

