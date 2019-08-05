Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fly Leasing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

NYSE FLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $483.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Fly Leasing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,687,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 178.1% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 281,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,001 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 95.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,545 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Fly Leasing by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

