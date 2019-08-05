Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Gap Down to $8.05

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $8.05. Fluidigm shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 977,367 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLDM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $555.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 60.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 134,487 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,522,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $63,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,289 shares of company stock worth $13,835,903. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $24,188,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fluidigm by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 588,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fluidigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 307,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

