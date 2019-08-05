Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Up to $43.96

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.20, but opened at $43.96. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 62,245 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 564,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $24,114,342.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 62,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $2,708,186.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,404 shares of company stock worth $49,671,777 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 191,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

