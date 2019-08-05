Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

FLXS stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.