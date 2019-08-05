FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.67, 2,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 143,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $40,767,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.