FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Down 1.7%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.88, 9,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 384,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUNR. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter.

