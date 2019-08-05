Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells $1,110,180.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 18,503 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Welch sold 6,531 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $326,550.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Welch sold 12,815 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $607,302.85.

On Monday, May 20th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $69,731.62.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

