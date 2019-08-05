Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.05. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. On average, analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $183.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.59.

FPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.