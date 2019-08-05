First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,852,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

