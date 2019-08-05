First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Stake Lifted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 16.57% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000.

NYSEARCA:LDSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.53. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,199. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48.

