First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.62 and last traded at $45.84, 82 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

