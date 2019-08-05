First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Down 3.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.13, approximately 25 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTAG)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.