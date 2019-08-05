First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.08 and last traded at $40.06, approximately 4,643 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 110,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1,903.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $285,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

