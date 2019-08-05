First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.50. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 7,083.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

