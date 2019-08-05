First Merchants Corp Sells 6,255 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,925 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $70.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

