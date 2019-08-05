First Merchants Corp Sells 619 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

SBUX opened at $94.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

