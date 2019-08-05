First Merchants Corp Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $111.87 on Monday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.