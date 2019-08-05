First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 119,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

