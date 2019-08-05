First Merchants Corp Acquires 928 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,061 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $330,672,000 after acquiring an additional 453,619 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,526,367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,527,000 after buying an additional 278,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,648 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after buying an additional 462,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $107.03 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at $391,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,377,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

