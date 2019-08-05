First Merchants Corp Acquires 4,854 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,594 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after buying an additional 2,129,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,655,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $554,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,685 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,636,219 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $553,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $457,298,000 after purchasing an additional 482,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $27,820.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

