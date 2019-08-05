Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.70

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $13.83. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 26,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $385.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

