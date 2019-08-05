Financial Survey: BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Soleno Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 45.81 -$13.34 million ($0.65) -3.22

Soleno Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -354.26% -284.49% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -92.16% -53.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioSig Technologies and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 258.85%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

