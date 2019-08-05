Financial Analysis: Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 3.19 $2.95 million N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $587.82 million 5.90 $181.88 million $2.17 18.46

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Carolina Trust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carolina Trust Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust Bancshares 14.66% 7.97% 0.85% Glacier Bancorp 31.97% 13.02% 1.67%

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

