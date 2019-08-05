Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,598,000 after acquiring an additional 229,204 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,348,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 1,859,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $288.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

