Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.61. 117,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $373.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

