Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 17,843 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.48 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.86.

