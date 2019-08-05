Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.27% of ArcBest worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in ArcBest by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $28.40 on Monday. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of ArcBest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

