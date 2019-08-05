Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,579 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $596,218,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,947,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.32. 13,668,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,630,070. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.