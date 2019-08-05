Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 3,570 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,898. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37.

