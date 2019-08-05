Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,935 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8,901.6% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 488,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 482,736 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,474,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,083,000 after acquiring an additional 391,542 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 182.7% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 483,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 312,771 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $55.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

