Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by Buckingham Research to Neutral

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ferro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.37.

FOE traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ferro has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, Director Allen A. Spizzo bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $38,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $270,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,059.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ferro by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 464,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ferro by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

