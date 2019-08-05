Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

NYSE:FRT traded down $4.50 on Monday, reaching $127.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,952. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

