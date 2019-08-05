Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Farmland Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 7,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,453. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $202.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,273,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 454,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 40,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 241,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

