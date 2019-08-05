Family Legacy Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,542 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $50.62 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.