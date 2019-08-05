Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,542,000 after purchasing an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,579,000 after purchasing an additional 544,542 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

