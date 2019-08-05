Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $310.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $10.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.01. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,699. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $371.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total transaction of $4,833,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,007.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $15,278,689. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

