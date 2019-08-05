Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, Director Curt H. Labelle acquired 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 233,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $650,000.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.