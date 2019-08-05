Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.57

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.57 and last traded at $114.65, with a volume of 315813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.81.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $262,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,680,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $66,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $949,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,805 shares of company stock worth $2,438,849. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $6,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.